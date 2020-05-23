All apartments in Bonita Springs
24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY

Location

24370 Sandpiper Isle Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Pelican Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
BACK ON RENTAL MARKET!! Enjoy your winter vacation in this beautifully bright and cheery decorated condo located at Sandpiper Isle in Pelican Landing. This spacious first floor coach home has tile in the main area, screened front door, Plantation Shutters and more! Natural preserve and lake views. Amenities at Sandpiper Isle include a community pool, hot tub spa, barbeque area, mail station and sun deck. Located near the north gate of Pelican Landing, Sandpiper Isle offeres easy access to many local conveniences which are within walking or biking distance. Amenities at Pelican Landing include 12 tennis courts, pro shop, fitness center, pool, access to boating, 34 acre beach park along the gulf with an hourly shuttle, canoe launch with board walk and picnic area and two dining facilities. Please call for hours for the bus departing Coconut Road Parking Lot for Coconut Point Marina to the Boat Shuttle to Beach Park are as follows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY have any available units?
24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY have?
Some of 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY does offer parking.
Does 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY has a pool.
Does 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
