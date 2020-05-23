24370 SANDPIPER ISLE WAY

Amenities

BACK ON RENTAL MARKET!! Enjoy your winter vacation in this beautifully bright and cheery decorated condo located at Sandpiper Isle in Pelican Landing. This spacious first floor coach home has tile in the main area, screened front door, Plantation Shutters and more! Natural preserve and lake views. Amenities at Sandpiper Isle include a community pool, hot tub spa, barbeque area, mail station and sun deck. Located near the north gate of Pelican Landing, Sandpiper Isle offeres easy access to many local conveniences which are within walking or biking distance. Amenities at Pelican Landing include 12 tennis courts, pro shop, fitness center, pool, access to boating, 34 acre beach park along the gulf with an hourly shuttle, canoe launch with board walk and picnic area and two dining facilities. Please call for hours for the bus departing Coconut Road Parking Lot for Coconut Point Marina to the Boat Shuttle to Beach Park are as follows.