Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

17991 Bonita National BLVD

17991 Bonita National Boulevard · (260) 417-1603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17991 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 835 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Antonia floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3rd floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting, and beautiful furniture!

Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes massage spa, nail salon, Beach Entry Resort Pool, Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, 8 tennis courts and more!! The Bonita National Golf course was designed by Gordon G. Lewis; the course boasts an amazing aqua driving range and golf pro-shop. A golf membership is included when you rent this beautiful unit, which means you can play 18 on this magnificent course
and only pay a cart fee and golf transfer fee! Rates and fees may vary.

A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17991 Bonita National BLVD have any available units?
17991 Bonita National BLVD has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17991 Bonita National BLVD have?
Some of 17991 Bonita National BLVD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17991 Bonita National BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
17991 Bonita National BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17991 Bonita National BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 17991 Bonita National BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 17991 Bonita National BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 17991 Bonita National BLVD does offer parking.
Does 17991 Bonita National BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17991 Bonita National BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17991 Bonita National BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 17991 Bonita National BLVD has a pool.
Does 17991 Bonita National BLVD have accessible units?
No, 17991 Bonita National BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 17991 Bonita National BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 17991 Bonita National BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17991 Bonita National BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 17991 Bonita National BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
