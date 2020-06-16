17321 Cherrywood CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction tennis court

***WOW! This is the one! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!**Social Membership!** This stunning first floor coach home offers an expansive, open floorplan, white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious screened in lanai, 2 car garage, and much more! You'll enjoy Bonita National's amazing amenities including luxury resort style pool, full service spa, fitness center, pool cafe offering poolside service, tennis, clubhouse with fine and casual dining and much more! *ASK ABOUT THE BEACH SHUTTLE!* Amazing location approximately 10 miles to Bonita Beach! HURRY! This one won't last! Call for more information today!