All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 17321 Cherrywood CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
17321 Cherrywood CT
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:42 PM

17321 Cherrywood CT

17321 Cherrywood Court · (239) 270-1249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17321 Cherrywood Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8201 · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
***WOW! This is the one! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!**Social Membership!** This stunning first floor coach home offers an expansive, open floorplan, white cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious screened in lanai, 2 car garage, and much more! You'll enjoy Bonita National's amazing amenities including luxury resort style pool, full service spa, fitness center, pool cafe offering poolside service, tennis, clubhouse with fine and casual dining and much more! *ASK ABOUT THE BEACH SHUTTLE!* Amazing location approximately 10 miles to Bonita Beach! HURRY! This one won't last! Call for more information today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17321 Cherrywood CT have any available units?
17321 Cherrywood CT has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17321 Cherrywood CT have?
Some of 17321 Cherrywood CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17321 Cherrywood CT currently offering any rent specials?
17321 Cherrywood CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17321 Cherrywood CT pet-friendly?
No, 17321 Cherrywood CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 17321 Cherrywood CT offer parking?
Yes, 17321 Cherrywood CT does offer parking.
Does 17321 Cherrywood CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17321 Cherrywood CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17321 Cherrywood CT have a pool?
Yes, 17321 Cherrywood CT has a pool.
Does 17321 Cherrywood CT have accessible units?
No, 17321 Cherrywood CT does not have accessible units.
Does 17321 Cherrywood CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17321 Cherrywood CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 17321 Cherrywood CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 17321 Cherrywood CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17321 Cherrywood CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity