15413 Queen Angel WAY

Amenities

Capri floor plan available from Agust 16 2020, Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with open Den area, attached two car garage. White appliances with white cabinets. This villa features tile throughout the house. Beautiful green view with a small yard! Basic cable included with rent! Wonderful amenities include resort pool, fitness center, full service bank, basketball court, beauty salon, bike paths, Bocce ball court, Cafe / Restaurant, car wash, card room, dance floor, gas station, kitchen, lakeside gazebo, lap pool, library, post office, tennis courts and so much more! Small dogs allowed on a case by case basis, absolutely no cats. First month, one month security deposit and pet deposit (if applicable) due up front. Good credentials preferred. PLEASE READ THE RULES AND REGULATION TO AVOID FARTHER CONFLICTS.