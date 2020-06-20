All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 15413 Queen Angel WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
15413 Queen Angel WAY
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

15413 Queen Angel WAY

15413 Queen Angel Way · (239) 370-1725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15413 Queen Angel Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Capri floor plan available from Agust 16 2020, Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms with open Den area, attached two car garage. White appliances with white cabinets. This villa features tile throughout the house. Beautiful green view with a small yard! Basic cable included with rent! Wonderful amenities include resort pool, fitness center, full service bank, basketball court, beauty salon, bike paths, Bocce ball court, Cafe / Restaurant, car wash, card room, dance floor, gas station, kitchen, lakeside gazebo, lap pool, library, post office, tennis courts and so much more! Small dogs allowed on a case by case basis, absolutely no cats. First month, one month security deposit and pet deposit (if applicable) due up front. Good credentials preferred. PLEASE READ THE RULES AND REGULATION TO AVOID FARTHER CONFLICTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15413 Queen Angel WAY have any available units?
15413 Queen Angel WAY has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15413 Queen Angel WAY have?
Some of 15413 Queen Angel WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15413 Queen Angel WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15413 Queen Angel WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15413 Queen Angel WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15413 Queen Angel WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 15413 Queen Angel WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15413 Queen Angel WAY does offer parking.
Does 15413 Queen Angel WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15413 Queen Angel WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15413 Queen Angel WAY have a pool?
Yes, 15413 Queen Angel WAY has a pool.
Does 15413 Queen Angel WAY have accessible units?
No, 15413 Queen Angel WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15413 Queen Angel WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15413 Queen Angel WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 15413 Queen Angel WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15413 Queen Angel WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15413 Queen Angel WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity