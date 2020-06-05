15369 Laughing Gull LN

Amenities
AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON OR Possible Annual. 3 MONTH MINIMUM with a discount for 4 months in season. Furnished, awesome and huge 3 bedroom 3 bath Cayman townhouse with two car garage in a great location! With easy access to 75 enjoy everything that Village Walk of Bonita Springs has to offer! This home has over 1800 square feet of living space. Enjoy the views over the lake from your lanai.Walking paths, 8 Tennis courts, Boccie ball, Basketball court, 2 Swimming pools and a Children's Playground. Close to some of SW Florida's most beautiful beaches. No cats.