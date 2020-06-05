15369 Laughing Gull LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court parking playground pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON OR Possible Annual. 3 MONTH MINIMUM with a discount for 4 months in season. Furnished, awesome and huge 3 bedroom 3 bath Cayman townhouse with two car garage in a great location! With easy access to 75 enjoy everything that Village Walk of Bonita Springs has to offer! This home has over 1800 square feet of living space. Enjoy the views over the lake from your lanai.Walking paths, 8 Tennis courts, Boccie ball, Basketball court, 2 Swimming pools and a Children's Playground. Close to some of SW Florida's most beautiful beaches. No cats.