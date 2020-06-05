All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:14 AM

15369 Laughing Gull LN

15369 Laughing Gull Lane · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15369 Laughing Gull Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE OFF-SEASON OR Possible Annual. 3 MONTH MINIMUM with a discount for 4 months in season. Furnished, awesome and huge 3 bedroom 3 bath Cayman townhouse with two car garage in a great location! With easy access to 75 enjoy everything that Village Walk of Bonita Springs has to offer! This home has over 1800 square feet of living space. Enjoy the views over the lake from your lanai.Walking paths, 8 Tennis courts, Boccie ball, Basketball court, 2 Swimming pools and a Children's Playground. Close to some of SW Florida's most beautiful beaches. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15369 Laughing Gull LN have any available units?
15369 Laughing Gull LN has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15369 Laughing Gull LN have?
Some of 15369 Laughing Gull LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15369 Laughing Gull LN currently offering any rent specials?
15369 Laughing Gull LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15369 Laughing Gull LN pet-friendly?
No, 15369 Laughing Gull LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 15369 Laughing Gull LN offer parking?
Yes, 15369 Laughing Gull LN does offer parking.
Does 15369 Laughing Gull LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15369 Laughing Gull LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15369 Laughing Gull LN have a pool?
Yes, 15369 Laughing Gull LN has a pool.
Does 15369 Laughing Gull LN have accessible units?
No, 15369 Laughing Gull LN does not have accessible units.
Does 15369 Laughing Gull LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15369 Laughing Gull LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 15369 Laughing Gull LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 15369 Laughing Gull LN does not have units with air conditioning.
