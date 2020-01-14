Come and see this Newly renovated home! Beautiful tile throughout, granite throughout all bathrooms and kitchen, new stainless steel appliances and fully fenced yard. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Come and see this home today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4616 PRESTON WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
4616 PRESTON WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 4616 PRESTON WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 4616 PRESTON WOODS DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 PRESTON WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4616 PRESTON WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.