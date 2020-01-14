4616 PRESTON WOODS DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this Newly renovated home! Beautiful tile throughout, granite throughout all bathrooms and kitchen, new stainless steel appliances and fully fenced yard. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Come and see this home today!!