Bloomingdale, FL
4310 Glendon Pl
Last updated April 5 2020 at 5:15 AM

4310 Glendon Pl

4310 Glendon Place · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Glendon Place, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Located In The Beautiful, Gated Community Of Cambridge Cove, This 4 Bd/ 3.5 Bath/ 3 Car Garage, Pool Home Has 3,181 Sq Ft Of Well Designed, Open Living Space And Includes An Office And Oversized Bonus Room. When You Walk Up To The Home You Will Notice The Dramatic Circular Porch Entrance Leading To The Leaded Double Doors. The Foyer Features A Designer Floor Tile Inlay And The Tile Continues Into All The Common Areas Of The Home. The Chefs Kitchen Features Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Center Island, Walk-In Pantry, And Grand Windows In The Eat-In Area That Overlook The Family Room With Fireplace And The Beautifully Landscaped Backyard And Screened In Patio. Enjoy The Lagoon Style Pool With Stone Waterfall At Night With Its Dramatic Lights, Perfect For Entertaining, Or Relaxing In The Morning With A Cup Of Coffee. RENT INCLUDES POOL CARE, LAWN SERVICE. Cambridge Cove Is A Wonderful Gated Community Located In Bloomingdale, Close To Top-Rated Schools, The YMCA, Baseball Fields, Play Park, Miles Of Sidewalks To Jog, Walk And Bike, Great Shopping And Restaurants. Plus, There Are Express Buses That That Take Riders Directly To And Return From MacDill AFB! AVAILABLE NOW!

Please call (321)351-4228 or email us at leads+6625@tenantturnermail.com.

To view our available properties and more information visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Glendon Pl have any available units?
4310 Glendon Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 4310 Glendon Pl have?
Some of 4310 Glendon Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Glendon Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Glendon Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Glendon Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Glendon Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Glendon Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Glendon Pl offers parking.
Does 4310 Glendon Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Glendon Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Glendon Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4310 Glendon Pl has a pool.
Does 4310 Glendon Pl have accessible units?
No, 4310 Glendon Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Glendon Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 Glendon Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 Glendon Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 Glendon Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

