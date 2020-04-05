4310 Glendon Pl

Amenities

Located In The Beautiful, Gated Community Of Cambridge Cove, This 4 Bd/ 3.5 Bath/ 3 Car Garage, Pool Home Has 3,181 Sq Ft Of Well Designed, Open Living Space And Includes An Office And Oversized Bonus Room. When You Walk Up To The Home You Will Notice The Dramatic Circular Porch Entrance Leading To The Leaded Double Doors. The Foyer Features A Designer Floor Tile Inlay And The Tile Continues Into All The Common Areas Of The Home. The Chefs Kitchen Features Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Center Island, Walk-In Pantry, And Grand Windows In The Eat-In Area That Overlook The Family Room With Fireplace And The Beautifully Landscaped Backyard And Screened In Patio. Enjoy The Lagoon Style Pool With Stone Waterfall At Night With Its Dramatic Lights, Perfect For Entertaining, Or Relaxing In The Morning With A Cup Of Coffee. RENT INCLUDES POOL CARE, LAWN SERVICE. Cambridge Cove Is A Wonderful Gated Community Located In Bloomingdale, Close To Top-Rated Schools, The YMCA, Baseball Fields, Play Park, Miles Of Sidewalks To Jog, Walk And Bike, Great Shopping And Restaurants. Plus, There Are Express Buses That That Take Riders Directly To And Return From MacDill AFB! AVAILABLE NOW!



Please call (321)351-4228 or email us at leads+6625@tenantturnermail.com.



To view our available properties and more information visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com