Bloomingdale, FL
3813 Scovill Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:15 PM

3813 Scovill Lane

3813 Scovill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Scovill Lane, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW. This is a beautiful home with 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, with a 2-car garage and has 2,702 SF. This home features spacious rooms with a eat-in kitchen and family room combo (22x14). Separate formal living room (13x17) and Den / Office (11x12). Includes blinds, some ceiling fans, and has full size washer and dryer. The flooring is ceramic tile and wood laminate throughout. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with granite counter tops. Appliances to include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom suite (17x13) has a walk-in closet and amazing connecting bath with his and hers sinks, Jacuzzi tub and spacious walk in shower. Additional bedrooms are 11x11, 11x12 and 12x12. Fenced back yard and extended patio area with beautiful caged pool. Ice maker does not work. Lawn care and pool care are included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

