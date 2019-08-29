3813 Scovill Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW. This is a beautiful home with 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, with a 2-car garage and has 2,702 SF. This home features spacious rooms with a eat-in kitchen and family room combo (22x14). Separate formal living room (13x17) and Den / Office (11x12). Includes blinds, some ceiling fans, and has full size washer and dryer. The flooring is ceramic tile and wood laminate throughout. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with granite counter tops. Appliances to include a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom suite (17x13) has a walk-in closet and amazing connecting bath with his and hers sinks, Jacuzzi tub and spacious walk in shower. Additional bedrooms are 11x11, 11x12 and 12x12. Fenced back yard and extended patio area with beautiful caged pool. Ice maker does not work. Lawn care and pool care are included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.