3812 LAKE GROVE COURT

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Home Sweet Home! Updated throughout! Light and bright, split bedroom plan located on a cul-de-sac. This beautiful home over looks a large back yard with beautiful mature trees. Screened in and covered lanai . Updated items in this home are roof, laminate floors,new carpet in bedrooms, updated kitchen and bathrooms, freshly painted neutral interior paint throughout. Granite counter tops are being installed the first week of Nov along with a professional cleaning this will make your home turn key ready! Meticulously maintained home from the outside in, you will not be disappointed! Cats allowed (No dogs). One time non-refundable pet fee applies. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.