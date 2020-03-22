3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT

Amenities
This brand new, never-been-lived-in-before, all concrete block townhome located off Bloomingdale Avenue offers an open concept, completely tiled downstairs that includes a large, open kitchen with granite counters, a powder room and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious master bedroom equipped with two closets and two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry area. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer and dryer. Dogs must be less than 35 lbs. Non-refundable pet fee will be $250. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).