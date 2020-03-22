3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This brand new, never-been-lived-in-before, all concrete block townhome located off Bloomingdale Avenue offers an open concept, completely tiled downstairs that includes a large, open kitchen with granite counters, a powder room and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious master bedroom equipped with two closets and two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry area. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer and dryer. Dogs must be less than 35 lbs. Non-refundable pet fee will be $250. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).