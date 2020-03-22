All apartments in Bloomingdale
3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT

3333 Pleasant Willow Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3333 Pleasant Willow Ct, Bloomingdale, FL 33511
Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This brand new, never-been-lived-in-before, all concrete block townhome located off Bloomingdale Avenue offers an open concept, completely tiled downstairs that includes a large, open kitchen with granite counters, a powder room and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious master bedroom equipped with two closets and two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry area. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer and dryer. Dogs must be less than 35 lbs. Non-refundable pet fee will be $250. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have any available units?
3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have?
Some of 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT is pet friendly.
Does 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT offers parking.
Does 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have a pool?
No, 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 PLEASANT WILLOW COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

