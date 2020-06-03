All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:43 AM

2501 Erindale Oaks Lane

2501 Erindale Oaks Lane · (813) 517-8155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2501 Erindale Oaks Lane, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
See the Video Property Tour

This 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2-Car Garage home has 2,942 SF of living space and located on a cul-de sac in Valrico. Open floor plan, perfect for family gatherings or entertaining. The kitchen features granite countertops, beautiful back splash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry. The office is located in the front of the house, wood flooring. Laundry room with washer and dryer. The downstairs flooring is tile. Master bedroom in downstairs with access to the screened patio. Master bath this large shower, double sink vanity, walk-in closets and separate toilet room. Upstairs area is all carpet. Large loft/bonus room is (23x15), 2 of the upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. This beautiful home has a fully fenced backyard and easy access to restaurants and shopping. (ice maker doesn't work), Lawn Care included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane have any available units?
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane have?
Some of 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Erindale Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane does offer parking.
Does 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2501 Erindale Oaks Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity