2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home on the 8th hole of the Bloomingdale Golf Course. Upgrades galore! Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture with impressive design, 4 Bedrooms with a front office, 3 baths and 3 car garage. Home office could be used as a 5th bedroom. Home that is located in the sought out Bloomingdale East community. Freshly painted inside and out. Newer tile throughout the home except in bedrooms. Bedrooms have brand new carpet. 42 inch maple cabinets in kitchen w/crown molding. Refrigerator is brand new. 12 foot ceilings in living room, dining room and front entry. Double crystal glass front doors. Master bath has upgraded decorative tile around garden tub and a walk in shower. Large open kitchen that looks into the family room that has a built in wall unit for TV. There is a wall of glass around breakfast nook that overlooks the golf course.Brand new ceiling fans throughout the home and two fans out on the covered porch. Large backyard. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.