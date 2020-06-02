All apartments in Bloomingdale
Find more places like 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomingdale, FL
/
2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 PM

2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD

2122 Golf Manor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2122 Golf Manor Boulevard, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home on the 8th hole of the Bloomingdale Golf Course. Upgrades galore! Welcome to this sleek contemporary architecture with impressive design, 4 Bedrooms with a front office, 3 baths and 3 car garage. Home office could be used as a 5th bedroom. Home that is located in the sought out Bloomingdale East community. Freshly painted inside and out. Newer tile throughout the home except in bedrooms. Bedrooms have brand new carpet. 42 inch maple cabinets in kitchen w/crown molding. Refrigerator is brand new. 12 foot ceilings in living room, dining room and front entry. Double crystal glass front doors. Master bath has upgraded decorative tile around garden tub and a walk in shower. Large open kitchen that looks into the family room that has a built in wall unit for TV. There is a wall of glass around breakfast nook that overlooks the golf course.Brand new ceiling fans throughout the home and two fans out on the covered porch. Large backyard. Just a short distance to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I75, & The Crosstown Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD have any available units?
2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2122 GOLF MANOR BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bloomingdale Apartments with GarageBloomingdale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bloomingdale Apartments with PoolBloomingdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomingdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLLake Wales, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLHaines City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa