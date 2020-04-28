All apartments in Bloomingdale
1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE
1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE

1511 Holleman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Holleman Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
hot tub
Valrico hidden gem now available. This stunning home is nestled in a park like setting behind the 12th green of Bloomingdale Golfer's Club. Step inside this custom built 2 story home and find yourself walking into a home straight out of a page of Architectural Digest, complete with a wood burning fireplace and wood floors throughout. You'll love the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large eat in area to entertain your guests. The oversized master features a balcony facing the golf course and huge master bathroom with jetted tub and skylight! The lovely large covered lanai overlooks the mature landscape, perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long day at work. Award winning schools, close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. This is not your typical Valrico home, call us today to schedule a private showing. Bonus features: Jacuzzi hot tub room, private dining area or office (or additional room), inside laundry and oversized 2 car garage. Seller is offering lease to own options and seller financing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE have any available units?
1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
