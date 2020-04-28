1511 HOLLEMAN DRIVE

Amenities

Valrico hidden gem now available. This stunning home is nestled in a park like setting behind the 12th green of Bloomingdale Golfer's Club. Step inside this custom built 2 story home and find yourself walking into a home straight out of a page of Architectural Digest, complete with a wood burning fireplace and wood floors throughout. You'll love the upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large eat in area to entertain your guests. The oversized master features a balcony facing the golf course and huge master bathroom with jetted tub and skylight! The lovely large covered lanai overlooks the mature landscape, perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long day at work. Award winning schools, close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. This is not your typical Valrico home, call us today to schedule a private showing. Bonus features: Jacuzzi hot tub room, private dining area or office (or additional room), inside laundry and oversized 2 car garage. Seller is offering lease to own options and seller financing.