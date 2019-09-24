1263 LORNEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to 1263 Lornewood Dr and the beautiful community of Bloomingdale. This light, bright, and well laid out home boats 4 bedrooms and a small den that could be used as an office. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, family room with fire place. The master bedroom is on the first floors as well as a full pool bathroom. The stairs leading up to the 3 bedrooms and full bath are ornate cast iron. This home has a pool with screened in patio that include pet doors from the patio to the yard , a fenced yard and has a pond out back. This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay!