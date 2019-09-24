All apartments in Bloomingdale
1263 LORNEWOOD DRIVE
1263 LORNEWOOD DRIVE

1263 Lornewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1263 Lornewood Drive, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to 1263 Lornewood Dr and the beautiful community of Bloomingdale. This light, bright, and well laid out home boats 4 bedrooms and a small den that could be used as an office. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, family room with fire place. The master bedroom is on the first floors as well as a full pool bathroom. The stairs leading up to the 3 bedrooms and full bath are ornate cast iron. This home has a pool with screened in patio that include pet doors from the patio to the yard , a fenced yard and has a pond out back. This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

