1214 CALLISTA AVENUE

1214 Callista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Callista Avenue, Bloomingdale, FL 33596
Bloomingdale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very Charming Bloomingdale pool home! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home offers a fenced backyard and is a short distance to the community playground/park.. Home features a formal living room and dining room. Family room with fireplace. Kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Split bedroom plan. New carpet throughout. The 3 sets of sliding doors lead out to the large covered lanai and swimming pool. This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay. Schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE have any available units?
1214 CALLISTA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomingdale, FL.
What amenities does 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE have?
Some of 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1214 CALLISTA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomingdale.
Does 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 CALLISTA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
