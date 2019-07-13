1214 CALLISTA AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Very Charming Bloomingdale pool home! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home offers a fenced backyard and is a short distance to the community playground/park.. Home features a formal living room and dining room. Family room with fireplace. Kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. Split bedroom plan. New carpet throughout. The 3 sets of sliding doors lead out to the large covered lanai and swimming pool. This home is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay. Schedule a viewing today!