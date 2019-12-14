All apartments in Bithlo
Last updated December 14 2019

3011 Curving Oaks Way

Location

3011 Curving Oaks Way, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Resort Style Living 4/3 Rental in Cypress Lakes ! - Come and tour this amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath plus office split plan home with a 2 car side entry garage. Enjoy entertaining as you enter the double french doors into the open floor plan, stainless appliances, large carpeted master bedroom, double closets with spa style master bath. 3 additional carpeted rooms equally spacious. Laundry room with hook up only. Covered patio were you can access from 3 areas of home. Lovely landscape throughout yard for those evenings to relax and unwind as well as weekend BBQs. This resort style community boost a clubhouse with a pool table, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, great community pool with slides, kiddie area, and community park. Close to schools, restaurants, and access to state roads 419, 420, 50, and 520 which leads to the east coast beaches. This is a gem that will not last! Call to tour, scheduling for after September 2nd.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5135741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Curving Oaks Way have any available units?
3011 Curving Oaks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 3011 Curving Oaks Way have?
Some of 3011 Curving Oaks Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Curving Oaks Way currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Curving Oaks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Curving Oaks Way pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Curving Oaks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bithlo.
Does 3011 Curving Oaks Way offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Curving Oaks Way offers parking.
Does 3011 Curving Oaks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Curving Oaks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Curving Oaks Way have a pool?
Yes, 3011 Curving Oaks Way has a pool.
Does 3011 Curving Oaks Way have accessible units?
No, 3011 Curving Oaks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Curving Oaks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 Curving Oaks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 Curving Oaks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 Curving Oaks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
