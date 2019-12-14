3011 Curving Oaks Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Resort Style Living 4/3 Rental in Cypress Lakes ! - Come and tour this amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath plus office split plan home with a 2 car side entry garage. Enjoy entertaining as you enter the double french doors into the open floor plan, stainless appliances, large carpeted master bedroom, double closets with spa style master bath. 3 additional carpeted rooms equally spacious. Laundry room with hook up only. Covered patio were you can access from 3 areas of home. Lovely landscape throughout yard for those evenings to relax and unwind as well as weekend BBQs. This resort style community boost a clubhouse with a pool table, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, great community pool with slides, kiddie area, and community park. Close to schools, restaurants, and access to state roads 419, 420, 50, and 520 which leads to the east coast beaches. This is a gem that will not last! Call to tour, scheduling for after September 2nd.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5135741)