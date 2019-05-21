3007 San Leo Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,780 sqft, spacious single-family home is ready for you to move-in! The home features an open floor plan with 16" ceramic tiled floors in the halls, kitchen, baths and inside utility room with rich wood laminate flooring throughout remainder of home. The kitchen overlooks the living room and features upgraded 42" cabinetry with crown molding, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island and a bar for seating, large closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The living room is massive and overlooks the backyard and pond through the sliding glass doors and windows which also provide plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. On the left side of the home and separated from the other three bedrooms giving it a private feel, is the spacious master suite with his and her closets and en-suite bath featuring dual vanities with granite counter tops, large garden tub with separate glass enclosed shower, private water closet and linen storage. On the other side of the home, you'll find the guest bedrooms, two of which share the jack-and-jill guest bath and the third situated toward the rear of the home with easy access to the third guest bath. An over-sized three-car garage with automatic door opener, covered patio overlooking the backyard and pond, crown molding throughout the living areas, 10' ceilings, corner lot and community pool round out this newly constructed home. With easy access to UCF, Fairways Country Club, Hal Scott Regional Preserve and Park, town center, major roadways such as 417, 408, 528, E. Colonial Drive, Alafaya Trail, Lake Pickett Road, the Orlando International airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 30 pounds each. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



