Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:53 PM

3007 San Leo Drive

3007 San Leo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3007 San Leo Drive, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2,780 sqft, spacious single-family home is ready for you to move-in! The home features an open floor plan with 16" ceramic tiled floors in the halls, kitchen, baths and inside utility room with rich wood laminate flooring throughout remainder of home. The kitchen overlooks the living room and features upgraded 42" cabinetry with crown molding, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island and a bar for seating, large closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The living room is massive and overlooks the backyard and pond through the sliding glass doors and windows which also provide plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. On the left side of the home and separated from the other three bedrooms giving it a private feel, is the spacious master suite with his and her closets and en-suite bath featuring dual vanities with granite counter tops, large garden tub with separate glass enclosed shower, private water closet and linen storage. On the other side of the home, you'll find the guest bedrooms, two of which share the jack-and-jill guest bath and the third situated toward the rear of the home with easy access to the third guest bath. An over-sized three-car garage with automatic door opener, covered patio overlooking the backyard and pond, crown molding throughout the living areas, 10' ceilings, corner lot and community pool round out this newly constructed home. With easy access to UCF, Fairways Country Club, Hal Scott Regional Preserve and Park, town center, major roadways such as 417, 408, 528, E. Colonial Drive, Alafaya Trail, Lake Pickett Road, the Orlando International airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 30 pounds each. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 San Leo Drive have any available units?
3007 San Leo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 3007 San Leo Drive have?
Some of 3007 San Leo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 San Leo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3007 San Leo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 San Leo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 San Leo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3007 San Leo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3007 San Leo Drive offers parking.
Does 3007 San Leo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 San Leo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 San Leo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3007 San Leo Drive has a pool.
Does 3007 San Leo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3007 San Leo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 San Leo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 San Leo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 San Leo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 San Leo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
