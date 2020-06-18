All apartments in Bithlo
Location

1936 Cascades Cove Drive, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1936 Cascades Cove Dr. · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2824 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando. Enjoy the scenic water views from the master bedroom, living room, and family room. Relax in the screened porch where you have space to entertain your guests in a private setting. Wood floors throughout, tile in wet areas, and carpeted bedrooms. The ample driveway makes going in and out the 2 car garage very easy leaving room for additional vehicles. The kitchen and family room combination also brings a spacious atmosphere for the residents to enjoy gatherings. The master bathroom includes an upgraded walk-in shower, separate tub, double sink areas, and double walk-in closets.

The Cypress Lakes community boasts resort-like amenities and is located only 30 minutes from downtown Orlando and just minutes from UCF and Waterford Lakes.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this lovely home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Washer and dryer and alarm system are present but in as/is condition. The owner does not have to repair or replace it. Alarm monitoring is optional and the responsibility of the tenant. Lawn Maintenance is optional at $175 monthly.

(RLNE5780469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

