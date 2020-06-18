1936 Cascades Cove Dr.

Amenities

Stunning 4/3 with Great Views, Affordable Price! - This 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom gem is located in the sought after Cypress Lakes Community in East Orlando. Enjoy the scenic water views from the master bedroom, living room, and family room. Relax in the screened porch where you have space to entertain your guests in a private setting. Wood floors throughout, tile in wet areas, and carpeted bedrooms. The ample driveway makes going in and out the 2 car garage very easy leaving room for additional vehicles. The kitchen and family room combination also brings a spacious atmosphere for the residents to enjoy gatherings. The master bathroom includes an upgraded walk-in shower, separate tub, double sink areas, and double walk-in closets.



The Cypress Lakes community boasts resort-like amenities and is located only 30 minutes from downtown Orlando and just minutes from UCF and Waterford Lakes.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this lovely home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer and alarm system are present but in as/is condition. The owner does not have to repair or replace it. Alarm monitoring is optional and the responsibility of the tenant. Lawn Maintenance is optional at $175 monthly.



