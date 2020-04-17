All apartments in Bithlo
17700 LILY BLOSSOM LANE
17700 LILY BLOSSOM LANE

17700 Lily Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17700 Lily Blossom Lane, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
This home has been redone with New flooring, freshly painted and new A/C unit. HUGE lanai covers the whole length of the back of the house for privacy for those family cookouts and get togethers. The back yard is completely fenced in with vinyl. Both bathrooms have double sinks. The master bedroom includes a VERY large walk in closet. Master bath has garden tub and separate walk in shower. The home has an open concept with the kitchen overlooking the living room. The kitchens large island make preparing meals very convenient. This corner lot home is close to schools, shopping and major highways ( just a short drive to Cocoa beach )!! This well kept neighborhood is a great place for your family to live. DON'T WAIT TOO LONG ON THIS ONE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

