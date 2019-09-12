All apartments in Bithlo
Find more places like 1641 Candela Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bithlo, FL
/
1641 Candela Court
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

1641 Candela Court

1641 Candela Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bithlo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1641 Candela Court, Bithlo, FL 32820
Bithlo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful an Spacious Four Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms Home - This a single Beautiful and Spacious family home that has 2,096 sq ft. under A/C and total square footage of 2,961. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, Two Car Garage, Screened in Porch and many ammenities such as community pool, tennis court and gym to which you will have access as a Resident.

Close too UCF!

Come and Enjoy the Florida life from this gorgeous home!

Schools: Columbia, Corner Middle and Cypress

Please contact Daysia: 407-808-9853

(RLNE4239030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Candela Court have any available units?
1641 Candela Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bithlo, FL.
What amenities does 1641 Candela Court have?
Some of 1641 Candela Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Candela Court currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Candela Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Candela Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Candela Court is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Candela Court offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Candela Court offers parking.
Does 1641 Candela Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Candela Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Candela Court have a pool?
Yes, 1641 Candela Court has a pool.
Does 1641 Candela Court have accessible units?
No, 1641 Candela Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Candela Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Candela Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Candela Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1641 Candela Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bithlo Apartments with GarageBithlo Apartments with Gym
Bithlo Apartments with ParkingBithlo Apartments with Pool
Bithlo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLSouthchase, FL
Forest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus