1641 Candela Court

Beautiful an Spacious Four Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms Home - This a single Beautiful and Spacious family home that has 2,096 sq ft. under A/C and total square footage of 2,961. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, Two Car Garage, Screened in Porch and many ammenities such as community pool, tennis court and gym to which you will have access as a Resident.



Close too UCF!



Come and Enjoy the Florida life from this gorgeous home!



Schools: Columbia, Corner Middle and Cypress



Please contact Daysia: 407-808-9853



