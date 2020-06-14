Apartment List
260 Apartments for rent in Biscayne Park, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Biscayne Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11217 NE 8th Ct
11217 Northeast 8th Court, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Cozy cottage with warmth and charm features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace, combination living and dining. Great neighborhood of Biscayne Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
11143 NE 8 Ave
11143 Northeast 8th Avenue, Biscayne Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
Desirable Biscayne Park, three-bedroom, two customized bathrooms. A real beauty. Architectural features,Original wood floors, formal dining and cute sun room/family room facing a Large 10,000 sq.ft. lot with lots of greenery and privacy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
733 NE 118 Street
733 Northeast 118th Street, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
ART DECO HOUSE FRONT, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY, WOOD FLOORS. DESIGNER DECORATOR IN BISCAYNE PARK, VERY COZY AND FRIENDLY NEIBOORHOOD.CENTRALLY LOCATED TO THE MAJOR ROADS, CLOSE TO BEACH, MALL, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, HIGHWAYS.
Results within 1 mile of Biscayne Park

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Biscayne Park
1 Unit Available
1155 NE 113th St
1155 Northeast 113th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
Brand new redone, roof, plumbing, bathrooms, kitchens, central A/C, impact windows and flooring; this 3 bedroom 1 full bath unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom! Porcelain floors through, wood floors in the room complimented by a

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
1217 NE 100th St
1217 Northeast 100th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom dream home with attached 2 car garage in desirable East Miami Shores! Located on a quiet street, this stunning property has impeccable curb appeal and has been well maintained by the owner.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12426 W Dixie Hwy
12426 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Calling all ARTIST and anyone looking for a legal LIVE/WORK SPACE in the heart of North Miami's business and entertainment district! You will love the high ceilings, original hardwood floors and loads of natural light flooding this 1/1 plus den!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
350 NE 107 Street
350 NE 107th St, Miami Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great opportunity to own a Miami Shores gem with a Corner Double Lot ;15,000 SF with a large pool and Jacuzzi that's perfect for entertaining; Beautiful greenery all around the outside. Walk into beautiful terrazzo & wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Biscayne Park
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,522
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Upper East Side
95 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
1050 NW 43 ST
1050 Northwest 43rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1550 sqft
1st and Security! Spacious Renovated 3/2 Home - Property Id: 299837 First and Security With Approved Credit and Income! This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom! Porcelain tile floors, restored wood flooring, stainless steel

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
773 NW 61 ST
773 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Move In With One Month! Wonderful 4/2 Home! - Property Id: 299437 Move In With One Month!!! Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape!

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Model City
1 Unit Available
771 NW 61ST STREET
771 Northwest 61st Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Fabulous Modern Four Bedroom Two Bath Home! Fast Approval! - Fantastic Opportunity! Spanish Style four bedroom and two bath home! New kitchen, new bathrooms, new wood floors, new exterior paint and new landscape! Moments to downtown, Design

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
623 Ne 72 Street
623 Northeast 72nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,050
500 sqft
For rent: detached guest cottage with separate entrance located in Upper Eastside Miami. Fully furnished. Close to popular dining spots and shopping. Property is immaculate. Includes bi-weekly housekeeping. Tropical setting. Serious inquiries only.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9289 dickens ave , sur
9289 Dickens Ave, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 sqft
LUXURY HOUSE IN PRESTIGIOUS SURFSIDE( MIAMI BEACH) . HOME UPDATED 3/BDRM, 3/BATH , NEW KITCHEN & appliances, NEW laundry room. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!. GREAT WOOD DECK AND GARDEN ; BEAUTIFUL GLASS ENCLOSED GARDEN W/SITTING AREA.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7920 Harding Ave
7920 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1BD CORNER UNITS , ALL WINDOWS ,GREAT LAYOUT * ALL REMODELED * NEW KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND...

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Biscayne Park, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Biscayne Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

