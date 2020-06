Amenities

VERY SPACIOUS 3/2 DUPLEX IN BISCAYNE PARK. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING ETC. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN. FULL LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER. VERY GENEROUS CLOSET SPACE. NEW CENTRAL AIR & HEAT. NEW IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS. FRESHLY PAINTED. NO PETS. ALL OFFERS TO LEASE MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A COMPLETED RENTAL APPLICATION, PROOF OF INCOME, LAST 2 PAY STUBS & LAST 2 BANK STATEMENTS.