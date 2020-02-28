All apartments in Belleair
803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD

803 Ponce De Leon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

803 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous completely remodeled Belleair home!! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and oversized 1 Car Garage with large paver driveway for extra parking! Open layout with living room/dining room combo and wood burning fireplace. Bright kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Spacious master bedroom with custom walk in close and a dream of a master bath with steam shower! 2 additional large bedrooms, 1 with en suite bathroom. Plenty of closets for extra storage, updated fixtures and lighting. Large fenced in yard with paver patio for entertaining. Join the local Belleair Country Club with golf, pool, fitness, tennis and more!! Minutes to the famous Clearwater Beach, top rated restaurants & plenty of shopping. Pets ok! Lawn Care Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD have any available units?
803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

