803 PONCE DE LEON BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous completely remodeled Belleair home!! 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and oversized 1 Car Garage with large paver driveway for extra parking! Open layout with living room/dining room combo and wood burning fireplace. Bright kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Spacious master bedroom with custom walk in close and a dream of a master bath with steam shower! 2 additional large bedrooms, 1 with en suite bathroom. Plenty of closets for extra storage, updated fixtures and lighting. Large fenced in yard with paver patio for entertaining. Join the local Belleair Country Club with golf, pool, fitness, tennis and more!! Minutes to the famous Clearwater Beach, top rated restaurants & plenty of shopping. Pets ok! Lawn Care Included!