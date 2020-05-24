All apartments in Belleair
8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD

8 Belleview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
Beautiful corner unit with incredible water views! Intercoastal Water views to the west and north and from every room in this beautifully updated and spotless 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a screened balcony located inside the gate of Belleair Country Club on Belleview Boulevard. Granite counter tops, newer appliances and new cabinetry and dark engineered hardwood floors, tile in baths only. Spacious rooms and lots of storage and closets are a real plus. Laundry in the unit with a stackable washer dryer closet. Storage unit and one parking spot under the building and full time security at the gated entry. You will love this community and it's all just a few blocks of Wildflower Cafe, Morton Plant Wellness Center and Hospital in downtown Clearwater. The views are great, come take a look! 30 minutes to the Tampa International Airport. Heated pool and wonderful walking paths! Extra 5x8 storage closet under the building along with one garage parking space. Lots of guest parking available. Available Now. No pets. Includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi, not electric! Heated Pool located on the Intercoastal with 2 gas grills!! Not furnished. 3 minutes to downtown Clearwater 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have any available units?
8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair.
Does 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
