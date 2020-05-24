8 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

Beautiful corner unit with incredible water views! Intercoastal Water views to the west and north and from every room in this beautifully updated and spotless 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a screened balcony located inside the gate of Belleair Country Club on Belleview Boulevard. Granite counter tops, newer appliances and new cabinetry and dark engineered hardwood floors, tile in baths only. Spacious rooms and lots of storage and closets are a real plus. Laundry in the unit with a stackable washer dryer closet. Storage unit and one parking spot under the building and full time security at the gated entry. You will love this community and it's all just a few blocks of Wildflower Cafe, Morton Plant Wellness Center and Hospital in downtown Clearwater. The views are great, come take a look! 30 minutes to the Tampa International Airport. Heated pool and wonderful walking paths! Extra 5x8 storage closet under the building along with one garage parking space. Lots of guest parking available. Available Now. No pets. Includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi, not electric! Heated Pool located on the Intercoastal with 2 gas grills!! Not furnished. 3 minutes to downtown Clearwater 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport.