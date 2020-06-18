605 GARDENIA STREET

Amenities

Nestled in the heart of Belleair this gorgeous home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Florida room (with air), indoor laudry room with new washer and dryer and covered patio. Huge fenced in yard with shed for extra storage. The home is fully remodeled with an open kitchen with island, wine refrigerator, granite countertops and new stainless appliances. Large Bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms! The Florida room flows nicely into the main home and is such a serine place overlooking the garden to enjoy! Outdoor pergola and paver patio is great for entertaining! Enjoy all that Belleair has to offer including parks, the Belleair Country Club, join to enjoy Golf, pool, tennis & more! Minutes to the award winning Clearwater Beach, plenty of wonderful restaurants & shopping galore! Clean and move in ready, pets ok! Lawn service is included with rent!