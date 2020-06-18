All apartments in Belleair
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

605 GARDENIA STREET

605 Gardenia Street · (727) 642-7985
Location

605 Gardenia Street, Belleair, FL 33756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1713 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Nestled in the heart of Belleair this gorgeous home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Florida room (with air), indoor laudry room with new washer and dryer and covered patio. Huge fenced in yard with shed for extra storage. The home is fully remodeled with an open kitchen with island, wine refrigerator, granite countertops and new stainless appliances. Large Bedrooms both with en-suite bathrooms! The Florida room flows nicely into the main home and is such a serine place overlooking the garden to enjoy! Outdoor pergola and paver patio is great for entertaining! Enjoy all that Belleair has to offer including parks, the Belleair Country Club, join to enjoy Golf, pool, tennis & more! Minutes to the award winning Clearwater Beach, plenty of wonderful restaurants & shopping galore! Clean and move in ready, pets ok! Lawn service is included with rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

