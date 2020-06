Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeously updated in the heart of Belleair! New windows, wood floors, bathrooms, modern kitchen, fresh paint & POOL are just some of the updates. A City park is across the street as well as 2 more within a block. Home is located 1 block north of Belleair City Hall and Rec center. Only 2-3 blocks to the Pinellas trail. Walk to Bellview Biltmore Golf and Country Club. RENT INCLUDES: Lawn maintenance and pool service