50 COE ROAD

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Welcome to the Latest updated condo/apartment unit at Baygreen Villas Condomiums. New Floors and Carpeting. Brand New Furniture. Waterfront Bay location. Gorgeous Waterviews!! Incredible Views from Private Balcony!! Two bedroom, two bath Furnished annual rental in Belleview Biltmore Villas!!! Located on the east course of the Belleair Country Club Golf Course. Fully furnished, tastefully decorated tiled throughout. Large updated Granite kitchen with light cabinets and lots of storage!! Spacious bedrooms with great quality carpet. Master suite offers California king with mattress adjustment air sleep system bed. Updated bathrooms and inside utility room with washer and dryer. Spectacular views from all windows. Light and bright!! Private large balcony overlooking the beautiful breathtaking ocean views and golf course!! Gated and underground parking. Beautiful sparkling community pool!! Fully furnished and ready to move in. Minutes from Beaches and Shopping!! Don't miss out on this one!!