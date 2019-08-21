All apartments in Belleair
50 COE ROAD
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

50 COE ROAD

50 Coe Road · No Longer Available
Location

50 Coe Road, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Welcome to the Latest updated condo/apartment unit at Baygreen Villas Condomiums. New Floors and Carpeting. Brand New Furniture. Waterfront Bay location. Gorgeous Waterviews!! Incredible Views from Private Balcony!! Two bedroom, two bath Furnished annual rental in Belleview Biltmore Villas!!! Located on the east course of the Belleair Country Club Golf Course. Fully furnished, tastefully decorated tiled throughout. Large updated Granite kitchen with light cabinets and lots of storage!! Spacious bedrooms with great quality carpet. Master suite offers California king with mattress adjustment air sleep system bed. Updated bathrooms and inside utility room with washer and dryer. Spectacular views from all windows. Light and bright!! Private large balcony overlooking the beautiful breathtaking ocean views and golf course!! Gated and underground parking. Beautiful sparkling community pool!! Fully furnished and ready to move in. Minutes from Beaches and Shopping!! Don't miss out on this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 COE ROAD have any available units?
50 COE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 50 COE ROAD have?
Some of 50 COE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 COE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
50 COE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 COE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 50 COE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair.
Does 50 COE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 50 COE ROAD offers parking.
Does 50 COE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 COE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 COE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 50 COE ROAD has a pool.
Does 50 COE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 50 COE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 50 COE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 COE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 COE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 COE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
