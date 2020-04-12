All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D

3075 Los Altos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3075 Los Altos Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
FANTASTIC 2BR/1BA CONDO IN SUNSET BLUFF ESTATES! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

FANTASTIC 2BR/1BA CONDO IN SUNSET BLUFF ESTATES! Yearly/Unfurnished rental. Second floor/no elevator. This well maintained unit features new stainless frig, microwave, stove and new countertops, walk in pantry, tile & laminate flooring thru out, freshly painted with neutral colors thru out, ceiling fans, window treatments, & on site laundry. The two large bedrooms have a large walk in closet. Home has an open and airy floor plan with provides lots of natural lighting. Unit comes with a large screened lanai and one covered parking spot. Easy access to shops fine dining, pharmacy, medical facilities, groceries, banks and only minutes to the beach! One small pet ok with $300NR pet fee. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Lisa Connors with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

(RLNE5611296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D have any available units?
3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D have?
Some of 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D offers parking.
Does 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D have a pool?
No, 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D have accessible units?
No, 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.

