3075 LOS ALTOS DRIVE Unit D

FANTASTIC 2BR/1BA CONDO IN SUNSET BLUFF ESTATES! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



FANTASTIC 2BR/1BA CONDO IN SUNSET BLUFF ESTATES! Yearly/Unfurnished rental. Second floor/no elevator. This well maintained unit features new stainless frig, microwave, stove and new countertops, walk in pantry, tile & laminate flooring thru out, freshly painted with neutral colors thru out, ceiling fans, window treatments, & on site laundry. The two large bedrooms have a large walk in closet. Home has an open and airy floor plan with provides lots of natural lighting. Unit comes with a large screened lanai and one covered parking spot. Easy access to shops fine dining, pharmacy, medical facilities, groceries, banks and only minutes to the beach! One small pet ok with $300NR pet fee. First full month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Lisa Connors with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



