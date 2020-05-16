131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Annual rental available in Port Belleair. This spacious two bedroom, two bath unit has been tastefully updated and is beautifully furnished and ready for you. Port Belleair is a 55 + community in vibrant Belleair Bluffs. Just a short walk to the beautiful Intercostal waterway, and the beaches are just over the Causeway. Plenty of restaurants, shopping and more are close by. Over 1300 square feet, updated kitchen and baths, laminate and ceramic tile throughout. Covered parking spot. Enjoy the sunny Florida room, relax in the heated pool. Cable and internet acces are included. Laundry in complex is free.