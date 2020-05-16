All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE

131 Bluff View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

131 Bluff View Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Annual rental available in Port Belleair. This spacious two bedroom, two bath unit has been tastefully updated and is beautifully furnished and ready for you. Port Belleair is a 55 + community in vibrant Belleair Bluffs. Just a short walk to the beautiful Intercostal waterway, and the beaches are just over the Causeway. Plenty of restaurants, shopping and more are close by. Over 1300 square feet, updated kitchen and baths, laminate and ceramic tile throughout. Covered parking spot. Enjoy the sunny Florida room, relax in the heated pool. Cable and internet acces are included. Laundry in complex is free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

