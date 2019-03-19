100 Bluffview Dr

Amenities
Fantastic location! 55 years old and better come live the Florida dream! Waterfront condo for rent. Belleair Bluffs is without a doubt the most beautiful waterfront in the area. Two bedroom/ two bath/ 1st floor/ corner unit. Carpet/ large floor plan. May amenities. One reserved parking spot in garage and additional resident and guest parking right nearby. Tenancy subject to Association approval. Sorry no pets permitted. Contact Kim for an appointment at 727-220-3100. Apply at allcountysuncoast.com. An approved application, one month rent, one time admin fee of $295 and a security deposit required for move in.
2 Baths
Central Heat/Air
Close To Shopping
Community Pool
Community Recreation Area
Great Room
Two Bedroom
Wall To Wall Carpet
Wood Floors