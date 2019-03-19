All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Last updated March 19 2019

100 Bluffview Dr

100 Bluff View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

100 Bluff View Dr, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
guest parking
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0ec6070f7 ----
Fantastic location! 55 years old and better come live the Florida dream! Waterfront condo for rent. Belleair Bluffs is without a doubt the most beautiful waterfront in the area. Two bedroom/ two bath/ 1st floor/ corner unit. Carpet/ large floor plan. May amenities. One reserved parking spot in garage and additional resident and guest parking right nearby. Tenancy subject to Association approval. Sorry no pets permitted. Contact Kim for an appointment at 727-220-3100. Apply at allcountysuncoast.com. An approved application, one month rent, one time admin fee of $295 and a security deposit required for move in.

2 Baths
Central Heat/Air
Close To Shopping
Community Pool
Community Recreation Area
Great Room
Two Bedroom
Wall To Wall Carpet
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

