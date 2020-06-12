All apartments in Belleair Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

940 SPRUCE DRIVE

940 Spruce Drive · (727) 398-2774
Location

940 Spruce Drive, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! What a spectacular place to live. Belleair Beach is a highly sought after beach community with it's gorgeous white sands, warm Gulf waters, beautiful homes and easy access to everything the Tampa Bay area has to offer. Go two blocks east or west and you will find yourself surrounded by water. With the Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp just minutes away you'll have quick access to the wide intracoastal waterway. Enjoy boating, fishing and relaxing throughout the intracoastal waters that run the length of Pinellas County. Walk two blocks to the west for the white sands of Belleair Beach and warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Indulge in breathtaking sunsets and take advantage of "the beach life" that makes this area an amazing place to call home. This recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan, updated bathrooms, granite counter tops, newer AC with and newer duct work. New roof in 2015, brand new sliding glass doors in both the master and the dining room, tile and brand new lifeproof vinyl flooring throughout, R-50 insulation, updated electrical panel, newer energy efficient double pane windows and much more. Enjoy relaxing under the shade trees in the spacious backyard with plenty of greenery and patio space...perfect for BBQing with family and friends. The home is also close to great restaurants, shops, Belleair Beach Community Center and area parks. This home is ready for a new owner to enjoy the perks of living on Florida's Gulf Coast. Make this home your year round paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 SPRUCE DRIVE have any available units?
940 SPRUCE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 940 SPRUCE DRIVE have?
Some of 940 SPRUCE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 SPRUCE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
940 SPRUCE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 SPRUCE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 940 SPRUCE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Beach.
Does 940 SPRUCE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 940 SPRUCE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 940 SPRUCE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 SPRUCE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 SPRUCE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 940 SPRUCE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 940 SPRUCE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 940 SPRUCE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 940 SPRUCE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 SPRUCE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 SPRUCE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 940 SPRUCE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
