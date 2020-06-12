940 SPRUCE DRIVE

Amenities

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! What a spectacular place to live. Belleair Beach is a highly sought after beach community with it's gorgeous white sands, warm Gulf waters, beautiful homes and easy access to everything the Tampa Bay area has to offer. Go two blocks east or west and you will find yourself surrounded by water. With the Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp just minutes away you'll have quick access to the wide intracoastal waterway. Enjoy boating, fishing and relaxing throughout the intracoastal waters that run the length of Pinellas County. Walk two blocks to the west for the white sands of Belleair Beach and warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Indulge in breathtaking sunsets and take advantage of "the beach life" that makes this area an amazing place to call home. This recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a split floor plan, updated bathrooms, granite counter tops, newer AC with and newer duct work. New roof in 2015, brand new sliding glass doors in both the master and the dining room, tile and brand new lifeproof vinyl flooring throughout, R-50 insulation, updated electrical panel, newer energy efficient double pane windows and much more. Enjoy relaxing under the shade trees in the spacious backyard with plenty of greenery and patio space...perfect for BBQing with family and friends. The home is also close to great restaurants, shops, Belleair Beach Community Center and area parks. This home is ready for a new owner to enjoy the perks of living on Florida's Gulf Coast. Make this home your year round paradise.