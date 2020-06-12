All apartments in Belleair Beach
3210 GULF BOULEVARD

3210 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 443-0032
Location

3210 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Available May 2020 $2000 off season rate. Wonderful 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo at Belleair Sands on Belleair Beach. Unit is located on the 3rd floor (elevator in building). Updated kitchen and design with gorgeous furnishings. Condo has it's own pool and a boardwalk / sundeck that is on the gulf. No smoking and no pets. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and tax in addition to the rent. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key. One month minimum rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
3210 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3210 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3210 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3210 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3210 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Beach.
Does 3210 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3210 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3210 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3210 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3210 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3210 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
