7842 HOLIDAY ISLE DRIVE

Looking for an Executive Retreat? Fantastic Beautifully appointed, fully furnished townhome, shows like a model. 3/3 Townhome in Gated Community, with access to beautifully landscaped grounds, a pool, a private boat ramp, boat docks and 350 linear feet of Sandy Beaches on Lake Conway. Community has Stunning Panoramic West-View of sunsets on Lake Conway for rent September1,2019. In Boone High School District .Easy access to Orlando International Airport as well as all amenities, Great Shopping,2 car garage. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!