5404 Chiswick Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath home in Belle Isle at Windsor Place. Open floorplan with tile flooring in the living and wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and eating area with a bay window overlooking the backyard with access to the enclosed patio. The screened in patio is great for entertaining. Extra-bonus room off the garage, great for small office or small work-out room. Laundry room with wash sink off the 3-car garage. Master Bedroom has double walk-in closet. Master bathroom has his and hers sinks on separate sides of the bathroom. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Close to shopping and restaurants. Near I4, Florida Turnpike and the Beachline. This property will go fast!!! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,190, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,190, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.