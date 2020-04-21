All apartments in Belle Isle
Belle Isle, FL
4221 PLAYA COURT
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:28 AM

4221 PLAYA COURT

4221 Playa Court · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Playa Court, Belle Isle, FL 32812

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath pool home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Belle Isle. This bright, well-maintained home has laminate and tile floors throughout, split bedroom plan, Florida room, fenced in back yard with newly resurfaced in-ground pool. The kitchen has granite countertops and both baths have been updated. The two-car garage has ample storage as well as countertop workspace. The Florida room opens up to the beautifully landscaped backyard which is a perfect space for entertaining and relaxing by the pool. Bring your watercraft to enjoy the Conway Chain of Lakes via the Community's private lake access. Conveniently located close to OIA, downtown Orlando, the Beachline and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 PLAYA COURT have any available units?
4221 PLAYA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belle Isle, FL.
What amenities does 4221 PLAYA COURT have?
Some of 4221 PLAYA COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 PLAYA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4221 PLAYA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 PLAYA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4221 PLAYA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belle Isle.
Does 4221 PLAYA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4221 PLAYA COURT offers parking.
Does 4221 PLAYA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 PLAYA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 PLAYA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4221 PLAYA COURT has a pool.
Does 4221 PLAYA COURT have accessible units?
No, 4221 PLAYA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 PLAYA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 PLAYA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 PLAYA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 PLAYA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

