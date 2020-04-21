4221 PLAYA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bed/2 bath pool home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Belle Isle. This bright, well-maintained home has laminate and tile floors throughout, split bedroom plan, Florida room, fenced in back yard with newly resurfaced in-ground pool. The kitchen has granite countertops and both baths have been updated. The two-car garage has ample storage as well as countertop workspace. The Florida room opens up to the beautifully landscaped backyard which is a perfect space for entertaining and relaxing by the pool. Bring your watercraft to enjoy the Conway Chain of Lakes via the Community's private lake access. Conveniently located close to OIA, downtown Orlando, the Beachline and shopping.