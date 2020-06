Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2822 Flowertree Rd, Belle Isle, FL is a single family home that contains 1,350 sq ft and was built in 1964. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has a nice large corner lot and a big back yard. Screened in covered porch. Large 2 car garage. No carpet. Lawn service is included in the rent. LAWN SERVICE NOT INCLUDED - WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED