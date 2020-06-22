2323 McCoy Rd #617 Orange

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher cable included air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo for rent at 2323 McCoy Rd #617 Orlando, Fl. 32809 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo for rent at 2323 McCoy Rd #617 (2nd Floor) Orlando, Fl. 32809. . Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C. Water and Cable Included. No Pets! Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications @ www.4rentorlando.com, that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application



Driving Directions: Take McCoy Road West of Boggy Creek Road; Palm Square at Belle Isle is on your right.

YouTube Video URL --



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845442)