Belle Isle, FL
1613 Stafford Drive
1613 Stafford Drive

1613 Stafford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Stafford Drive, Belle Isle, FL 32809

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Split-plan offers a 2 Car Garage, fully fenced back yard with over 1700 SF of living space. This lovely residence is situated in the established Belle Isle West Community near shopping, schools, and major roadways and just minutes to Orlando International Airport. After a long days work, catch up with family or just take a moment to sit back and relax in the fully screened back porch overlooking the large tranquil backyard. The kitchen, situated in the heart of the home, offers an eat-in nook all opening to the living area so you can catch up on your favorite shows while prepping dinner. The living room features wooden beams and cozy brick fireplace to make you feel right at home. The guest and laundry room are split on opposite side of the home for privacy. The master features en suite bath with separate make-up vanity, walk-in shower and generous closet. *Tile Throughout, Carpet in the bedrooms. Small pets will be considered & breed restrictions apply. Tenant is required to handle lawn care. Inside Laundry room with hookups *Washer and dryer not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

