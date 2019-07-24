1613 Stafford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Split-plan offers a 2 Car Garage, fully fenced back yard with over 1700 SF of living space. This lovely residence is situated in the established Belle Isle West Community near shopping, schools, and major roadways and just minutes to Orlando International Airport. After a long days work, catch up with family or just take a moment to sit back and relax in the fully screened back porch overlooking the large tranquil backyard. The kitchen, situated in the heart of the home, offers an eat-in nook all opening to the living area so you can catch up on your favorite shows while prepping dinner. The living room features wooden beams and cozy brick fireplace to make you feel right at home. The guest and laundry room are split on opposite side of the home for privacy. The master features en suite bath with separate make-up vanity, walk-in shower and generous closet. *Tile Throughout, Carpet in the bedrooms. Small pets will be considered & breed restrictions apply. Tenant is required to handle lawn care. Inside Laundry room with hookups *Washer and dryer not included.