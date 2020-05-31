All apartments in Bee Ridge
5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:42 PM

5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD

5565 Boulder Boulevard · (941) 376-0376
Location

5565 Boulder Boulevard, Bee Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 6/1/20- ANNUAL RENTAL- RENT INCLUDES: LAWN CARE, IRRIGATION, PEST CONTROL & COMMUNITY POOL. LOCATED IN ASHTON ELEMENTARY & SARASOTA MIDDLE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! Rarely available and nicely updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath, oversized 2 Car Garage maintenance free home with peaceful canal/waterfront view! Located in fabulous Center Gate neighborhood on a quiet and private street. Easy living with complete lawn maintenance, irrigation and community pool included in the rental amount. Check out this spacious home with a split plan and tile throughout. This home lives large! It is light & bright with a great vibe, open concept living with brand new kitchen including new stainless appliances, granite countertops and stone backsplash. Open to dining area and great room with dramatic beamed, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. 2 en suite bedrooms. The master suite has lg. walk-in closet and unique master bath with entrance to charming atrium. This unique floor plan has three porches, an enclosed front porch, a charming atrium off of the main living area, the master bath and one of the guest bedrooms as well as an enclosed lanai overlooking a greenbelt with canalfront, private view. Baths have also been newly updated with new cherry cabinetry and marble countertops. Also, garage floor has new sealed and flaked epoxy floor. Relax on the quiet lanai and enjoy peaceful water view with beautiful birds. Don't miss seeing this unique home with community pool. Just a short walk to Urfer Park with playground, nature trails, outdoor fitness and the shops & restaurants in the Publix shopping center, Doctor's Hospital and just 3 mins. to I-75!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD have any available units?
5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bee Ridge.
Does 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
