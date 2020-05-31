5565 BOULDER BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

AVAILABLE 6/1/20- ANNUAL RENTAL- RENT INCLUDES: LAWN CARE, IRRIGATION, PEST CONTROL & COMMUNITY POOL. LOCATED IN ASHTON ELEMENTARY & SARASOTA MIDDLE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! Rarely available and nicely updated 3 Bed, 2 Bath, oversized 2 Car Garage maintenance free home with peaceful canal/waterfront view! Located in fabulous Center Gate neighborhood on a quiet and private street. Easy living with complete lawn maintenance, irrigation and community pool included in the rental amount. Check out this spacious home with a split plan and tile throughout. This home lives large! It is light & bright with a great vibe, open concept living with brand new kitchen including new stainless appliances, granite countertops and stone backsplash. Open to dining area and great room with dramatic beamed, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. 2 en suite bedrooms. The master suite has lg. walk-in closet and unique master bath with entrance to charming atrium. This unique floor plan has three porches, an enclosed front porch, a charming atrium off of the main living area, the master bath and one of the guest bedrooms as well as an enclosed lanai overlooking a greenbelt with canalfront, private view. Baths have also been newly updated with new cherry cabinetry and marble countertops. Also, garage floor has new sealed and flaked epoxy floor. Relax on the quiet lanai and enjoy peaceful water view with beautiful birds. Don't miss seeing this unique home with community pool. Just a short walk to Urfer Park with playground, nature trails, outdoor fitness and the shops & restaurants in the Publix shopping center, Doctor's Hospital and just 3 mins. to I-75!