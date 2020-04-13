All apartments in Bee Ridge
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:23 AM

4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET

4869 Silver Topaz St · (941) 356-1589
Location

4869 Silver Topaz St, Bee Ridge, FL 34233

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2027 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hurry this brand-new home in the community of Ashton Meadows won't last long!! Located in Sarasota, Ashton Meadows is conveniently located near shopping, fine dining, I-75, and the beaches of Sarasota. Complete with an American Smart Home package, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. This chic kitchen comes with a large island, solid wood cabinets, a pantry, lavish granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. Appliances include microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Sliders lead out to an open patio and large backyard. Lawn care included in rent. One dog considered, no dangerous breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET have any available units?
4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET have?
Some of 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET does offer parking.
Does 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET have a pool?
No, 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET have accessible units?
No, 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
