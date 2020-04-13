4869 SILVER TOPAZ STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Hurry this brand-new home in the community of Ashton Meadows won't last long!! Located in Sarasota, Ashton Meadows is conveniently located near shopping, fine dining, I-75, and the beaches of Sarasota. Complete with an American Smart Home package, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. This chic kitchen comes with a large island, solid wood cabinets, a pantry, lavish granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. Appliances include microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Sliders lead out to an open patio and large backyard. Lawn care included in rent. One dog considered, no dangerous breeds.