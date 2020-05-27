All apartments in Bear Creek
6100 GULFPORT BOULEVARD S
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

6100 GULFPORT BOULEVARD S

6100 Gulfport Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Gulfport Boulevard South, Bear Creek, FL 33707
Gulfport

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Nice 2/bed 1 bath Condo great location across the street from Stetson Law School. Requires a gate code to enter complex for privacy. It has a nice pool and grilling area overlooks Pasadena Yacht and Country Club Golf Course. It is a first floor unit so easy to move in. It is just across the street from Stetson Law School so do no need to drive to class. It has a nice area to cook out on the grills provided and hammocks to lounge in. Property Management keeps the property in excellent condition, very clean. READY FOR OCCUPANCY IN MAY/1/2020. Property Management for the complex has couple of daily/weekly rental units on top floor for when you have friends or family come visit and need extra rooms to rent short term. (CURRENT LAW STUDENT MOVING OUT END OF SPRING SEMESTER. Will work with me for showings for next tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

