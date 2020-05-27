6100 GULFPORT BOULEVARD S

Amenities

Nice 2/bed 1 bath Condo great location across the street from Stetson Law School. Requires a gate code to enter complex for privacy. It has a nice pool and grilling area overlooks Pasadena Yacht and Country Club Golf Course. It is a first floor unit so easy to move in. It is just across the street from Stetson Law School so do no need to drive to class. It has a nice area to cook out on the grills provided and hammocks to lounge in. Property Management keeps the property in excellent condition, very clean. READY FOR OCCUPANCY IN MAY/1/2020. Property Management for the complex has couple of daily/weekly rental units on top floor for when you have friends or family come visit and need extra rooms to rent short term. (CURRENT LAW STUDENT MOVING OUT END OF SPRING SEMESTER. Will work with me for showings for next tenant.