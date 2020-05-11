1339 Royal Palm Drive South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

This open floor plan home features lovely light terrazzo flooring throughout. Two bedrooms and an office with large bedrooms opening to the pool. Great family neighborhood and close to the beach, shopping and restaurants. The property faces a golf course and is near Stetson College of Law and is near downtown St. Pete and Gulfport. Large caged deck area with a free form pool.



There is a washer and a dryer in the home. Also, the home is partially furnished.



Rent includes: lawn and pool service



Move in with: first month, last month and $2300 security deposit