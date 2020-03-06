4326 Beacon Square Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now***Cute 3BR 1BA Holiday home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, peninsula, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances that opens with a pass-through to a gorgeous Florida room. Interior ceramic tile flooring throughout, and updated bathroom with granite vanity and tiled shower. A one-car garage and ample driveway can accommodate 3 cars. This home is convenient to every amenity including beaches, shopping restaurants and more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Beacon Square



High school: Anclote High School



Middle school: Paul R. Smith Middle School



Elementary school: Gulf Trace Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.