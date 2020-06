Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOUSE. THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT.. THIS IS A LARGE HOME WITH NICE OPEN BACK YARD. LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS. NEAR TO MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.