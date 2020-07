Amenities

dogs allowed microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Holiday!! - Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 bath Single Family home has been freshly painted inside and out. Brand new range and microwave. Fully Fenced. Easy lawn maintenance. This home has been well maintained Clean and Tidy. Private Back yard with storage shed and Florida Room. You have to call on this one right away if you don't want to miss out!!!



(RLNE3250633)