3319 Ottway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 bed, 2 bath (one in garage), 1 car garage home just minutes from Anderson Lake Park, Howard Park and close to the beautiful Florida Gulf beaches! Painted, new vinyl laminate flooring in living areas and new carpeting in bedrooms in 2018. This home has a large living room with lots of light and an open dining area. Great kitchen layout with refrig, range, dishwasher, built in microwave, large closet pantry, breakfast bar and a pass through to the open patio in the back yard. There is also a large family room that can easily be used as a third bedroom, office or den are all full of light. Partially fenced gravel yard means no lawn mowing on your weekends! Cedar lined closets! Come see if this property will be the one that feels like home to you! You have to see this one to appreciate it.

