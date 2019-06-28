All apartments in Beacon Square
Find more places like 3319 Ottway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beacon Square, FL
/
3319 Ottway Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 4:14 PM

3319 Ottway Drive

3319 Ottway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beacon Square
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3319 Ottway Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bed, 2 bath (one in garage), 1 car garage home just minutes from Anderson Lake Park, Howard Park and close to the beautiful Florida Gulf beaches! Painted, new vinyl laminate flooring in living areas and new carpeting in bedrooms in 2018. This home has a large living room with lots of light and an open dining area. Great kitchen layout with refrig, range, dishwasher, built in microwave, large closet pantry, breakfast bar and a pass through to the open patio in the back yard. There is also a large family room that can easily be used as a third bedroom, office or den are all full of light. Partially fenced gravel yard means no lawn mowing on your weekends! Cedar lined closets! Come see if this property will be the one that feels like home to you! You have to see this one to appreciate it.
This 2 bed, 2 bath (one in garage), 1 car garage home just minutes from Anderson Lake Park, Howard Park and close to the beautiful Florida Gulf beaches! Painted, new vinyl laminate flooring in living areas and new carpeting in bedrooms in 2018. This home has a large living room with lots of light and an open dining area. Great kitchen layout with refrig, range, dishwasher, built in microwave, large closet pantry, breakfast bar and a pass through to the open patio in the back yard. There is also a large family room that can easily be used as a third bedroom, office or den are all full of light. Partially fenced gravel yard means no lawn mowing on your weekends! Cedar lined closets! Come see if this property will be the one that feels like home to you! You have to see this one to appreciate it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Ottway Drive have any available units?
3319 Ottway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3319 Ottway Drive have?
Some of 3319 Ottway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 Ottway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Ottway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Ottway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3319 Ottway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 3319 Ottway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3319 Ottway Drive offers parking.
Does 3319 Ottway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Ottway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Ottway Drive have a pool?
No, 3319 Ottway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3319 Ottway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3319 Ottway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Ottway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 Ottway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 Ottway Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3319 Ottway Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beacon Square 1 BedroomsBeacon Square 2 Bedrooms
Beacon Square 3 BedroomsBeacon Square Apartments with Parking
Beacon Square Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College