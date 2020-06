Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Welcome to the gated community of Vizcaya. This community only allows leases for a minimum of 12 months. 2nd floor unit with spacious Florida Room with storage room that also has the washer and dryer, plus a nice view of the pool. A beautiful entrance to the unit with fountain. Vizcaya is conveniently located for routes to Sarasota, I-75, and Anna Maria Island Beaches. Close to IMG Academies and Golf Country Club. Near all of your shopping and dining needs! The community also requires a security deposit equal to one months rent.