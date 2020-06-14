All apartments in Bayshore Gardens
Bayshore Gardens, FL
6033 34TH STREET STREET W
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:14 AM

6033 34TH STREET STREET W

6033 34th St W · (941) 920-6070
Location

6033 34th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL 34210

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Condo in Harbor Pines with Pond View! Updated with New Paint, Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets, Fixtures and Appliances, and Tile Throughout the whole condo a few years ago. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Combination Living - Dining Room. Screened Lanai, Community Pool, Exercise Room and Tennis Court. Located near IMG Academy, Bradenton Beaches, Shopping, and Schools. No pets per Condo Association. Rent includes both Basic Cable and Water/Sewer. Available for Annual, Unfurnished Rent. First, Last and Security to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 34TH STREET STREET W have any available units?
6033 34TH STREET STREET W has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6033 34TH STREET STREET W have?
Some of 6033 34TH STREET STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 34TH STREET STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
6033 34TH STREET STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 34TH STREET STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 6033 34TH STREET STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayshore Gardens.
Does 6033 34TH STREET STREET W offer parking?
No, 6033 34TH STREET STREET W does not offer parking.
Does 6033 34TH STREET STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6033 34TH STREET STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 34TH STREET STREET W have a pool?
Yes, 6033 34TH STREET STREET W has a pool.
Does 6033 34TH STREET STREET W have accessible units?
No, 6033 34TH STREET STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 34TH STREET STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6033 34TH STREET STREET W has units with dishwashers.
Does 6033 34TH STREET STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6033 34TH STREET STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
