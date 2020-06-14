6033 34TH STREET STREET W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Condo in Harbor Pines with Pond View! Updated with New Paint, Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets, Fixtures and Appliances, and Tile Throughout the whole condo a few years ago. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Combination Living - Dining Room. Screened Lanai, Community Pool, Exercise Room and Tennis Court. Located near IMG Academy, Bradenton Beaches, Shopping, and Schools. No pets per Condo Association. Rent includes both Basic Cable and Water/Sewer. Available for Annual, Unfurnished Rent. First, Last and Security to move in.