2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM
96 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bayonet Point, FL
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beacon Woods Village
1 Unit Available
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coventry
1 Unit Available
10731 Premier Ave
10731 Premier Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
914 sqft
10731 Premier Ave Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Clean & Cozy Home for Rent - Really nice 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath home. Nice kitchen and very clean. 900.00 month, 1800.00 security deposit. 50.00 application fee and a 45.00 lease prep fee.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
12217 DARWOOD DRIVE
12217 Darwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo in Beacon Woods. 55 plus . Freshly painted inside and out. All new flooring throughout. Carpet in the bedrooms and pergo in all other rooms. No pets are allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Jasmine Lakes
1 Unit Available
8034 JASMINE BOULEVARD
8034 Jasmine Boulevard, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1245 sqft
ATTRACTIVE AND UPDATED 2 BED 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE OVER 1200SF. READY JUNE 19TH. NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BREAKFAST BAR
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Griffin Park
1 Unit Available
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
11615 PAIGE DRIVE
11615 Paige Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1128 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 baths with living room, dining room, 1 car garage, and family room. Plenty of storage space with a free standing shed int he back yard. Enjoy your privacy in fully fenced in back yards. Move-in ready.
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Holiday Hill Estates
1 Unit Available
7623 Rottingham Road
7623 Rottingham Road, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1163 sqft
***Available Now*** 2BR 2BA corner lot home completely fenced is move-in ready! Home features include newer wood cabinets and Corian counters in a fully applianced kitchen, a large bonus room for additional space as an office or create your own
1 of 9
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Gulf Highlands
1 Unit Available
11631 Enterprise Dr
11631 Enterprise Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$932
1176 sqft
Beautiful UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath completely remodeled home!!! THIS IS A MUST SEE AND WONT LAST LONG!!!! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL! The kitchen has been updated with GRANITE counters with Breakfast Bar, newer STAINLESS
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Village Woods
1 Unit Available
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
Results within 1 mile of Bayonet Point
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Regency Park
1 Unit Available
9615 Gray Fox Lane
9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
744 sqft
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Embassy Hills
1 Unit Available
9315 Crabtree Lane
9315 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1066 sqft
Remodeled 2Br/2Ba Home with large fenced yard and garage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, completely renovated and move-in ready. Great Port Richey location near schools, shopping, parks, and more. Terms: - $1110.
Results within 5 miles of Bayonet Point
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 06:03pm
Orange Brook
4 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1236 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo is located on a finger of land that juts out into the Gulf of Mexico and forms a private lagoon for the Gulf Island Beach & Tennis Club gated community! This rare find can be leased long term,
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12041 Environmental Dr #4
12041 Environmental Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1239 sqft
12041 Environmental Dr #4 Available 06/15/20 Baywood Meadows: 2 Bed/2 Baths, plus Den/3rd Bedroom $1075/mo AVAILABLE JUNE 15th! - Available Now with Owner and Association Approvals.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richey Lakes
1 Unit Available
7851 Bolam Avenue
7851 Bolam Avenue, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
888 sqft
7851 Bolam Avenue Available 07/01/20 For Rent - 2 BR/1 BA Single Family Home - In the Richey Lakes neighborhood of New Port Richey, this home is a must see! Plenty of room outside to keep your boat or other toys! Enclosed lanai at the rear of the
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15740 Villa Dr.
15740 Villa Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute, clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex located on cul-de-sac close to amenitites. Ceramic flooring throughout. Covered car port with shed with washer/dryer hookup. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834656)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6925 Julia Ct 6925
6925 Julia Ct, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
UPDATED TILE - 2 bedroom with W/D Connections - Property Id: 129867 Call us today to lock in your 2 bedroom villa at Julia Court W/D connections! All tile flooring, unit 6925 is ready NOW CALL TODAY 727-300-9881 The Julia Court Cottages is a
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5668 Marbella Drive
5668 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1516 sqft
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Hill
1 Unit Available
9101 Pegasus Avenue
9101 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
976 sqft
Great Price .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - Must see .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home ... close to everything like schools, market place , and highways ... property moves fast in the area ...price to rent fast ....
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
