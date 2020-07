Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom , 2 full baths, 2 car garage with fenced in yard available for rent. Nice neighborhood of Jasmine Trails. This house has a newer roof, A/C unit, Water softener, new ceramic tile throughout the house. Recently painted on the inside and outside. This is a great house to rent.